Do you remember passion? Your heart pounding in your chest, palms sweaty and mouth dry?
Life takes a toll and passion fades with age. We get used to things like divorce and property taxes, and unpaid overtime. And bills, always bills. (Everytime I see the word ‘rider’ on a bill I think of Paul Revere, and I doubt he’d approve of good citizens getting ripped off.)
If you need a break from the adult merry-go-round listen to Ellen Foley’s debut, Night Out.
Foley is best known for her duet with Meat Loaf on “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” and the success of that single and Bat Out of Hell (1977) gave her the chance at a solo career. In four years she made three records for Epic. Night Out is the first and the best.
Bat Out of Hell producer Jim Steinman called Foley “the Maria Callas of rock ‘n roll,” and he wasn’t kidding. What’s striking about her voice (and Night Out) is how dynamic it is.
Foley knows how to be loud, but she also knows how to be quiet.
A good example is “We Belong to the Night,” the record opener that starts slowly before building into a rolling, roaring tornado of piano, band, male backup singers — and Foley above it all, belting out the Springsteen-y lyrics: From nine to five we’re lost/This life ain’t so pretty/But when the sun goes down/We know that we can stand tall.
The term ‘wall of sound’ is overused, but it really applies here. Night Out is like listening to the Ronettes adrift in an era of punk and disco. Only Martha Davis of The Motels could match Foley’s power and love of melodrama at the time.
If you like rock ‘n roll you won’t be disappointed.
The genius behind this production was not Phil Spector, but the producer-arranger team of Ian Hunter and Mick Ronson. Hunter was the lead singer for Mott the Hoople, and Ronson a classically-trained session musician. Both had worked with David Bowie and understood when to be quiet and when to be loud (they also play the guitars, keyboards and percussion).
There’s a lot of both here, mostly loud.
Also a lot of hot-and-cold emotions. “What’s a Matter, Baby” is a breakup-makeup song about a girl telling her (former) guy that miss right should treat him better — while also teasing him, and we get the idea the breakup was his idea.
“Don’t Let Go” could be called “Go Away, Closer.” It takes ambivalence to another level, since we don’t know if she’s talking to her boyfriend or giving herself a pep talk. Instability never sounded so good.
Foley did an interview with Variety last year after the death of Meat Loaf. When asked about being known for their famous duet she said, “I get to be a horny teenager for all time.”
Foley was 26 when she recorded that song and Night Out is the sound of a 28 year-old woman going through growing pains and not liking it one bit. “Young Lust” is a love letter to youth, with more Springsteen lyrics: All the crummy pay/For all the lousy jobs I do/I’m slavin’ every day/I’m just tryin’ to make it through..But oh, whatеver happened to this Young Lust?
Night Out isn’t perfect, but it’s close. Her cover version of the Stones’ “Stupid Girl” doesn’t add anything to the original or her own record. Oddly, there are no writing credits on the record, and that may have been an effort to disguise Foley’s lack of songwriting.
Not that it matters. This is one of those records other musicians listen to, but the public doesn’t buy.
You can hear Night Out’s influence in Glenn Frey’s “You belong to the City” (1985), which has the line “We belong to the night” and Pat Benatar’s entire career, especially in “We Belong” (1984) which contains the line “we belong to the light.”
Fans of The Clash will want to check out Foley’s followup, Spirit of St. Louis (1981). She was Mick Jones’ girlfriend at the time and 6 of its 12 songs were written by Jones and Joe Strummer. Their relationship was rocky, and Jones recovered by writing “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” (1982) in honor of her.
Despite her obvious talent Foley never had the same success as her co-stars and she’s a forgotten figure in pop culture.
She chose not to tour with Meat Loaf for ‘Bat,’ and was replaced by Karla DeVito.
Her third (and final) record for Epic, the double-LP Another Breath (1983) failed to sell. The following year Foley had the Markie Post role on Night Court’s first season. Post replaced her in 1985.
After nearly 40 years of silence Foley released Fighting Words in 2021, proving that her voice hadn’t changed a bit.
