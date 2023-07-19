I’ll never forget the sound of clothes flapping in the wind early on Monday mornings as they dried following the traditional beginning of the week wash. An old ringer washer stood in our family utility room, washing, rinsing, and then squeezing the water out of the clothes through the churning ringers.
One of my earliest memories came from those squeezing ringers; only in the memory, they weren’t squeezing clothes, they were pinching the fingers of a two-year-old lad who had accidentally pushed his fingers between the grinding cylinders.
That was 73 years ago, but I can still feel the syringe at the doctor’s office shooting medication into the finger as the physician performed minor surgery and wrapped the finger tightly. I can still feel my heart pulsating beneath the bandage from a lesson hard learned.
While that is not a memory whose experience I would choose to recapture, there are many that I would. In fact, if I had one more chance, there are certain things I would immediately do all over again.
I would like a drink of cold water in a dipper, water that was drawn from the neighbor’s well and brought to our house in buckets, because our property was without a well.
I would like to construct roads in a sand box, sand that was retrieved on a cousin’s farm in Michigan and placed in a square sandbox freshly painted by my mother. I wouldn’t even mind smelling the paint one more time.
I would like to hit my first home run all over again, the one that sailed over trees adorned with fresh cherry blossoms and into the neighbor’s yard. My “cardinal friend,” Mert Sprunger, was there to witness it.
I would like to stand beside my father again and take pictures with my Brownie Starflash camera while he captured breath-taking slides with his Argus C-3.
I would like just one more chocolate pinwheel cookie, the kind like my mother had on a plate beside a glass of milk when I raced into the house from the school bus. Does anyone even know what chocolate pinwheel cookies are anymore?
One more time, I would like to build a house made of Lincoln Logs, or plastic bricks, and hear the whistle of an electric train passing my little village. I would like to draw one more picture with “Etch-a-Sketch” and have one more round of molding statues with Play Doh.
But more than anything, I would like to have one more talk with my parents and grandparents about the way things used to be. I have a few more questions I would like to ask my grandmother about the country school she attended. I would like to hear the stories of how she couldn’t speak a word of English, and how the students worked together to teach each other a new language.
I would like to ask her how the countryside looked with all of the forests and about the old-fashioned snows that allegedly covered the fence rows and provided easy access to Uncle Johnny’s house by way of a sled.
I would like to talk to my mother about two schoolteachers that we shared, our first grade teacher and sixth grade teacher. I would like to have her tell me one more time about the day that she and a neighbor girl accidentally drifted 10 miles down the Wabash River, causing concern and a neighborhood search as evening drew near.
From my dad, I would like to hear the fables, such as the time that he scampered down the football field in Antwerp for a 99-yard touchdown with a sprained ankle and three broken ribs, or the way he learned to land newspapers papers on the steps of naturalist Otto Ehrhart because he was afraid of all of the stuffed animals on Ehrhart’s front porch.
Fortunately, these days, there is one activity that can be retrieved, but with the roles reversed. Our children have developed a strong curiosity about our childhoods, certain places, things, activities, and family members.
Over the summer, I have taken all of the children to graveyards, roads, and cherished spots to tell them the stories of the significance of those sites to their dad. It has been one of the most meaningful and enjoyable experiences we’ve had with our children, very bonding and family strengthening.
The most beautiful part about all of these special moments is the fact that they are priceless, rich, and worth more than all of the money in the world. They aren’t very far away, and they are the best way to draw our families close together in interest and values. After all, Moses, thousands of years ago, told the children of Israel to tell their stories to their children. “Write them in their hearts and on the doorposts,” he instructed.
Isn’t it amazing how, in a world of such drastic changes, some things never change, and how the things that change the least are really of the most value?
I may not have been raised in a log cabin in a pioneer woods surrounded by coyotes and bears, but there is something intriguing about having watched a black and white television in a time of “real old cars” that really catches the intrigue of our children. Just ask them and tell them.
