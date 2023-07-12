The words were so magical as the camp director called out my name. There, as a lad, I quickly opened a letter from my mother describing what life was like back on the home front while I was away for a week.
After all, it was this world that originated Alan Sherman’s song, “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah:” “Here I am at Camp Granada/Camp is very entertaining/And they say that we’ll have fun if it stops raining.”
During the “letter years,” I saved box after box of hand-written letters. Most of them still exist. Since I was a prolific letter-writer, there are hundreds of reminders of people I once knew, cherished and became attached to, via long-written letters.
The most, by far, are from my lifelong buddy, Meredith Sprunger, who sent his first letter to church camp. Over the years we recorded every experience of our lives, plus discussion letters and our special “tidbit” letters. When he passed 15 years ago, I became the inherited friend with all of our letters, all 9,000 pages, staged in a huge box in a very sacred place.
There are certain magical correspondences over the years that literally created the soul living within me today.
There was the correspondence that was always the living portion of our vacation trips and travels — most written on post cards sent originally for two cents each. My mother was constantly mailing post cards to my grandma and other relatives.
The cards were written on pictures of Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, the Rocky Mountains, Pennsylvania, Canada, northern Michigan, New York City, Florida and the Smokey Mountains, to name a few.
Following her example, at every stop along the way, I purchased postcards and mailed them to everyone I could think of. To this day, there is an entire drawer full of postcards in a desk that represents the unused overflow of those days.
I carried out a correspondence with my wife-to-be while she was home from Fort Wayne Bible College in her native state of New Jersey. Each morning, before I went to work that summer, I would type a multi-page letter to her. Late in the afternoon when I arrived at home at 606 N. Jefferson St. in Berne, I would pull a much-awaited letter from her. To this day, a form of that correspondence still exists in our children who from time to time send us special encouragement cards.
One of the most “mystical” letters I ever received magically appeared on my study desk in Michigan. One Sunday night after a really tough day of dealing with people’s needs, I sank into my desk chair, exhausted and took a sigh.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, there appeared in the middle of the desk, a letter of encouragement that my beloved grandmother, who had passed 15 years earlier, had written to me when I was a student at Fort Wayne Bible. I sat there and reread that letter with tears running down my face, having no idea where it came from but certain it was God’s way of bringing my heart back to me.
Then there was the letter my mother had placed inside my suitcase when I left home and moved to Fort Wayne Bible College. I opened it and there was a blessing letter in which she included the Bible verse, “Be courageous, don’t be afraid, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” It’s from Joshua 1:9.
These days, 57 years later, I have carried that powerful letter with me everywhere I go — as I do the most powerful letter I ever received — the Bible.
