Over the years, family members and close friends living at a distance have cooperated in establishing a central meeting point half-way between their home and our house where we could meet for special visits and a time to get together, allowing us to see each other more often.
I used to do it with a best lifelong friend who taught school in the Marion, Indiana area while I was pastoring a church in Branch County, Michigan. We would often meet for ballgames and various events in the Fort Wayne area (halfway between Marion and Coldwater, Michigan) or the Elkhart, Indiana area, which was loaded with opportunities for half-way enjoyable days spent together.
Most recently, the past several years, our daughter, Sandi, who is a counselor in Chicago and I would meet somewhere in north-central Indiana. This past week, the spot was the huge Elkhart County Fair, the second largest fair in Indiana besides the state fair in Indianapolis. This time she brought our growing grandchildren along. We ate fair food, spent lots of time in animal barns, a special attraction to my “Chicago grandkids,” and one event in particular that I hope will establish a lifetime memory for our five-year-old granddaughter, “Yana.” She took her first-ever Ferris wheel ride with her 75-year-old grandpa, a fact not too surprising to those who know my continuing bent for Ferris wheels.
These days, I am still known to take Ferris wheel rides, a lifetime passion, at the Jay County Fair in Portland, the Bluffton Street Fair, the Van Wert County Fair, and, of course, the Elkhart County Fair where my best buddy (now deceased) and I used to ride many years ago.
The Ferris wheel Yana and I rode on this week was a large “super wheel” with enclosures that made it possible to snap pictures of our granddaughter and scenic shots that reached for miles around the Elkhart area.
“Grandpa, I don’t think I’ve ever done this before,” she said.
That brought back memories to my first-ever Ferris wheel ride Lehman Park in Berne where the town fairs were held for several years. The Ferris wheel was situated at the north end of the park close to the drinking fountain and I rode between my cousin (Bonnie Cook, later Mrs. Jerry Flueckiger) and one of her friends. I felt safe and secure between them and the fact the memory sticks 65 years later is proof of how it proved to be a lifetime tradition that took me to Ferris wheels at Cedar Point, family gatherings in Traverse City, Michigan, family gatherings in Hastings, Nebraska, and sundry other places.
This week, the 75-year-old grandpa nearly shivered with memories of times spent with his best buddy, family members, and many other friends. To be standing in the Elkhart County Fairgrounds filled with so many memories from many years ago seemed almost like a magical dream, and then to think that my first ride with cousin Bonnie was going to become my granddaughter’s first memory with her grandpa.
Before we got on the Ferris wheel, Yana had to finish her cotton candy. Then as we approached the entrance ramp, she became just a bit squeamish. She wasn’t quite sure if you wanted to carry it through or not.
But her mother whispered something precious to her.
“Yana, remember why I bought you the cotton candy!”
Oh, so she was bribed! Still nothing took away the precious memory of my first ride in the Berne Park a lifetime ago with my cousin and another great memory — another first Ferris wheel ride with my granddaughter at the Elkhart County Fair — cotton candy or not.
