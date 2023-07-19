The golden age of American rock ‘n roll was probably 1965-1975. Some would argue the dates, but no one would argue the sheer volume of great music that came out of the U.S. (and Canada) during that decade.
One of the most interesting groups of that era was The Rotary Connection, which made some beautiful, experimental pop music before calling it quits in 1974. The group was the brainchild of Marshall Chess, son of Leonard Chess, the owner of Chess studios.
Chess wanted a psychedelic band for their jazz subsidiary Cadet Concept, and he hired a bunch of session musicians to make a de facto group. This included singer-songwriter Sidney Barnes, and singers Judy Hauf and Minnie Riperton.
The group specialized in Vanilla Fudge-style covers of Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and The Lovin’ Spoonful that bore little resemblance to the originals. “Aladdin” is the third of their seven LPs and the first to feature entirely original songs.
They don’t make ‘em like this anymore, and the worst thing you can say about “Aladdin” is it sounds dated. Gongs, sitar, tape loops, brass, cymbals — you name it, “Aladdin” has it.
The album opens with call-and-response between Riperton and what sounds like a trumpeting elephant. The song is “Life Could,” and its lyrics were prophetic for the band: “Don’t have much money or fame/I guess I’ll always be the same.”
The group that was formed to make money were too soft for hard rock and too hard for easy listening. The cymbals and strings of “I Feel Sorry,” for example, give way to Barnes’ Otis-Redding style soul singing which gets harder as the song progresses — making the listener wonder if someone hadn’t changed the dial mid-song.
Their lyrics were nothing spectacular. But it’s not what you say so much as how you say it. Or sing it.
Rotary Connection’s soaring sound can be attributed to two elements: the lush arrangements of producer Charles Stepney and Minnie Riperton’s amazing five-octave voice. A good example is “Magical World,” with Riperton’s silky voice gliding along with Stepney’s strings and brass, and it’s hard to judge which is more beautiful.
Riperton is the reason to listen to this band. She had a successful solo career in the 1970s, and her first solo record was arranged and produced by Stepney, who knew a good thing when he heard it. Riperton also married Rotary Connection songwriter Richard Rudolph during this time, giving birth to their daughter, Maya Rudolph before she died of cancer in 1979 at 31.
The group reconfigured in 1971 as The New Rotary Connection. If the original was The Fifth Dimension on acid, the new group was Brasil ‘66 on acid. The funkier, less trippy sound worked well, and “Yes, Love” (1971) is probably their finest moment. They were still trippy, though, and songs like “Black Gold of the Sun” are nearly indefinable.
The Rotary Connection enjoyed a renaissance among the hip-hop crowd the last few decades. All the soaring harmonies, drum breaks and odd instruments proved to be a gold mine for sampling.
Critics of the time were less than impressed. An early Rolling Stone review descripted Riperton’s voice as “like a Mixmaster gone berserk.” The group was not even listed in the first edition of the All Music Guide to Rock (1995).
What does that prove? One man’s dated is another man’s fresh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.