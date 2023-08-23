Armed Forces (1979) is a great record, even for those who never acquired the taste.
Costello (aka Declan McManus) was a punk rocker who looked like Buddy Holly and sang like Johnny Rotten.
He was angry, but not about politics so much as relationships. In Armed Forces he mixes the two: political struggle as metaphor for boys and girls fighting.
The original title was too obvious, and it was changed after someone told him no American DJ would play songs from something called Emotional Fascism.
He was still a punk at heart, though, and “Oliver’s Army” (as in Cromwell) is explicitly political.
It’s about Northern Ireland, sung ironically by the Protestant English who are recruiting soldiers to patrol (and probably die) in a hostile foreign land. It’s upbeat, with a Phil-Spectorish wall of sound, which makes it even more subversive. His use of the phrase “white n***er” got it banned (or bleeped) and Costello has refused to play it live for years.
The songs on Armed Forces didn’t fit the disco or MOR ethos of the time, and no radio station was playing a song like “Two Little Hitlers,” regardless of the album’s title (“Two little Hitlers will fight it out until/One little Hitler does the other one’s will”). “Goon Squad,” “Senior Service” and “Oliver’s Army” are aggressive rockers that saw little to no airplay, unless it was on a college station.
But Costello knew that from the start.
His brand of punk-pop made people think, and his first underground hit “Radio, Radio” was all about that. He played it live on network TV in 1977 and was banned from Saturday Night Live ever after.
Costello is the punk Bob Dylan, and like Dylan he has gone through different phases.
Armed Forces is his third record, and the first two — My Aim is True (1977) and This Year’s Model (1978) are also great because, like Armed Forces, the lyrics and music were equally important…and equally biting.
After 1979, his music gradually took a back seat.
By the time he made Trust (1981) and Imperial Bedroom (1982) Costello wanted to be a poet set to music, instead of a poetic musician. The later titles are worthwhile, but they don’t breathe the way his first three do.
The early songs are all distinctive, from the white reggae of “Watching the Detectives” to the slow doo-wop of “Little Triggers” to the rockabilly of “Less Than Zero” and the power-pop of “Pump it Up” (whose melody was cribbed by The Escape Club for “Wild, Wild West” in 1988).
Armed Forces is the closest Costello ever came to a Born in the U.S.A. or Thriller, and he and producer Nick Lowe went all out: the drum cracks of “Green Shirt,” the booming bass of “Big Boys” and the pounding piano of “Oliver’s Army” — probably his best song.
The first three records were made for STIFF, a small British label. Columbia acquired the American rights and they changed the packaging of Armed Forces.
The original cover was a painting of stampeding elephants with foldouts and an extra 7” EP of a concert at Hollywood High School from the summer of ‘78. Columbia ditched the EP and put the elephants on the back cover, using one of the foldouts, a modernist painting, for the front.
DJ’s didn’t play it but record buyers did.
To date, Armed Forces is the only Costello album to break the Top Ten in America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.