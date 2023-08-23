To the editor,
A game of chance
It’s like Russian Roulette Let’s Play.
With a six shooter gun,
A chamber of chance,
Each chamber is empty,
It’s your shot, your destiny
Your sin will find you out.
One will save your life,
Choose today whom will you serve.
These five might kill you in the long run.
Chamber Bullet 1 - Drugs and Alcohol
Chamber Bullet 2 - Lesbian and Homosexuality
Chamber Bullet 3 - Murder and Suicide
Chamber Bullet 4 - Gluttony and Anorexic
Chamber Bullet 5 - AIDS and Prostitution
Chamber Bullet 6 - Jesus Christ and Eternal Life.
One will save your life, take one.
So go ahead, choose your bullet.
To live or die in your sins.
Heaven or Hell which one will you choose?
Repent and turn from your sins.
Ask Jesus to come in your heart.
It’s your choice.
Remember God has a plan for your life.
God loves you!
Why don’t you come to God’s Son Jesus?
You tried everything else.
Arlene Lee Bachman
John 3:16
“For God so loved the world, He gave his only son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
