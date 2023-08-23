To the editor,

A game of chance

It’s like Russian Roulette Let’s Play.

With a six shooter gun,

A chamber of chance,

Each chamber is empty,

It’s your shot, your destiny

Your sin will find you out.

One will save your life,

Choose today whom will you serve.

These five might kill you in the long run.

Chamber Bullet 1 - Drugs and Alcohol

Chamber Bullet 2 - Lesbian and Homosexuality

Chamber Bullet 3 - Murder and Suicide

Chamber Bullet 4 - Gluttony and Anorexic

Chamber Bullet 5 - AIDS and Prostitution

Chamber Bullet 6 - Jesus Christ and Eternal Life.

One will save your life, take one.

So go ahead, choose your bullet.

To live or die in your sins.

Heaven or Hell which one will you choose?

Repent and turn from your sins.

Ask Jesus to come in your heart.

It’s your choice.

Remember God has a plan for your life.

God loves you!

Why don’t you come to God’s Son Jesus?

You tried everything else.

Arlene Lee Bachman

John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, He gave his only son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”

 

