VAN WERT, Ohio — William "Bill" B. Miller, 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. He was born on Oct. 18, 1960, in Wapakoneta, the son of John F. and Carolyn Ann (Graymire) Miller. He married the former Cheri Goodwin. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Bill retired from B.F. Goodrich after many years of service in the maintenance department. He had also worked at Teleflex in Van Wert and had served as union president.

