VAN WERT, Ohio — Susie (Bill) Methot-Perez, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Anahiem, California, to John A. and Inez (Contreras) Bill. She married Alfred Perez, he survives of Van Wert. Together, they shared many years of memories.
Susie retired from Kennedy Manufacturing, Van Wert, after many years of service. She was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary and the Van Wert Women of the Moose. Susie also spent many years volunteering at the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop.
Surviving are her husband, Alfred; her grandchildren, Lance Ehrsam and Chauncey Myers; great-grandchildren, Harper Ehrsam, Frances Hoehn, and Henry Hoehn; and brothers, Eddie Bill and Frankie Bill. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Paul Methot and Richard Methot; a grandson, Taylor Methot; brothers, Rudy Bill, Frank Bill, Albert Bill, Ricky Bill, Ruben Bill and John Bill; and sisters, Lena Galvan, Lillian Ramirez, Lupe Escobebo and Mary Mata.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susie’s memory may be directed to any T.W.I.G.S. group or to the Van Wert Council on Aging.
To share in Susie’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
