VAN WERT, Ohio — Susie (Bill) Methot-Perez, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Aug. 22, 1942, in Anahiem, California, to John A. and Inez (Contreras) Bill. She married Alfred Perez, he survives of Van Wert. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Susie retired from Kennedy Manufacturing, Van Wert, after many years of service. She was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Auxiliary and the Van Wert Women of the Moose. Susie also spent many years volunteering at the Van Wert County Hospital Thrift Shop.

