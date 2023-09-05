Shirley M. Partin

Shirley M. Partin

VAN WERT, Ohio — Shirley M. Partin, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert. She was born on May 20, 1931, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Raymond and Norma (Ford) Ritchie. In 1954, she married Dean Anderson; he preceded her in death in 1975. Then in 1985, she married Cecil Partin, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

She was a graduate of Versailles High School.

