VAN WERT, Ohio — Roy Perry Sr., 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:43 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

Roy was born on June 6, 1940, in Verda, Kentucky, to the late Louie C. and Maudie E. (Smith) Perry. He was united in marriage to the late Beverly Ann Shelhart on Sept. 10, 1957, and that same year he joined the United States Army. After enlisting in the Army, he switched to the United States Marine Corps. Roy spent most of his working life at Tecumseh Corrugated Box in Van Wert. He was a natural salesman and wheel and dealer and spent some time working for car dealerships.

