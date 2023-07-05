VAN WERT, Ohio — Roy Perry Sr., 83, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:43 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.
Roy was born on June 6, 1940, in Verda, Kentucky, to the late Louie C. and Maudie E. (Smith) Perry. He was united in marriage to the late Beverly Ann Shelhart on Sept. 10, 1957, and that same year he joined the United States Army. After enlisting in the Army, he switched to the United States Marine Corps. Roy spent most of his working life at Tecumseh Corrugated Box in Van Wert. He was a natural salesman and wheel and dealer and spent some time working for car dealerships.
Roy was a member of the Delphos American Legion Post 0268. He enjoyed woodworking and his specialty was walking canes. Never losing the itch to wheel and deal, he frequented many flea markets. Roy was very passionate about donating to charities, especially to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Out of all his joys and passions, spending time with his friends and family was something he cherished the most.
Roy is survived by his five children, James R. (Tari) Perry of Spencerville, Roy (Donna) Perry Jr. of Convoy, Ralph C. Perry of Van Wert, Sheila Teman of Delphos, and Lawrence (Rhonda) Perry of Van Wert; one bonus son, Arnold B. Perry of Tazwell, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Mike Perry, Matthew Perry, Gary (Tiffany) Perry, Wes (Ashley) Perry, David (Deb) Teman, Beverly (Kenny) Boyd, Makayla Anderson, and Jennifer Craft; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters, Joyce (Ronnie) Brown, Lela Shelton, and Darlene Rucker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Beverly Perry; granddaughter, Jennifer Thomas; great-grandchild, Tayden Pollock; brother, Louie Perry; sisters, Betty, Vernie, and Jesse; and daughter-in-law, Linda Perry.
There will be visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, also at the funeral home with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will take place following the service at New Salem Cemetery near Monticello with military honors conducted by the Spencerville veterans.
Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com. In memory of Roy, donations can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The family asks that anyone in attendance not wear any formal attire. You are encouraged to wear your favorite flannel but any casual attire is preferred.
