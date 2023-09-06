Ross Erwin Myers

Ross Erwin Myers

PAULDING, Ohio — Ross Erwin Myers, 12, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Paulding.

Ross was born on April 25, 2011, in Van Wert, Ohio, to James Myers and Melanie Bandy. Ross was a seventh grade student at Paulding Junior High School. He was on the cross country and soccer teams, a member of the student council and attended Lifewise Academy. He was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Ross loved fitness, baking, and cooking. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.