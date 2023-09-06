PAULDING, Ohio — Ross Erwin Myers, 12, passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Paulding.
Ross was born on April 25, 2011, in Van Wert, Ohio, to James Myers and Melanie Bandy. Ross was a seventh grade student at Paulding Junior High School. He was on the cross country and soccer teams, a member of the student council and attended Lifewise Academy. He was an active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Ross loved fitness, baking, and cooking. He had dreams of being an entrepreneur.
Ross is survived by his father, Jim (Tomomi Gallagher) Myers of Van Wert; mother, Melanie Bandy of Paulding; maternal grandmother, Sandy Bandy of Paulding; brother, Drew (Kate) Myers of Bloomington, Indiana; sisters, Vivi Myers of Paulding, Tricia Hughes of Delphos, Ohio, and Lexi Myers of Columbus, Ohio; stepsiblings, Sara Gallagher and Andrew Gallagher, both of Van Wert; aunts, Donna (Larry) Clouse of Van Wert, Nikki (Greg McCray) Harris ofVan Wert, and Jessica Bandy of Columbus; and uncle, Jason (Carrie) Bandy of Canton, Ohio.
Ross is also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jane Harris, and Edward and Pat Raudabaugh, and maternal grandfather, Erwin Bandy.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). There will also be visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ross’ memory to Dayton Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404 or First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1233 Emerald Road, Paulding, OH 45879.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.