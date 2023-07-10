ROCKFORD, Ohio — Ronald D. Frahm, 77, of Rockford, passed away July 8, 2023, at his home.
Ronald was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Harold A. and Luetta V. (Schaadt) Frahm. On June 22, 1968, he married Sheryl Lee (Clark) Frahm in Plymouth, Indiana.
Ronald is survived by one daughter and two sons — daughter Jennifer L. and David T. Barrett of Rockford with their three children, Laura, Rachel, and Amanda; son Chad G. and Jennifer (Bartels) Frahm of Elmhurst, Illinois, with their children John and Katherine; and son Mark A. and Monica (Cota) Frahm of Davis, California, and their children Camila and Wesley.
Ronald is also survived by a sister, Karen and Dick Sapp of Rockford and a twin brother, Donald and Pat Frahm of Germantown, Tennessee. He was preceeded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Kenneth.
Ronald was a current, active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Celina, and a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church Hopewell.
Ronald was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer in Blackcreek and Dublin Townships in Mercer County.
Ronald attended Parkway Local Schools and graduated with the class of 1963. He served in the Ohio National Guard and was discharged as a staff sergeant.
Ronald's former activities included being a member and past president of the Parkway School Board, member and past president of the Mercer County ASCS (FSA) committee, member of the Board of Directors of Mercer Landmark Inc., and a current member of the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission.
Ronald and Sheryl enjoyed traveling and following their grandchildrens' activities and were very proud of their accomplishments.
Visitation is set at St. John Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Main St., Celina (Purple Door Church) on Thursday, July 13 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday, July 14 from 9 - 10 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Main St., Celina, Ohio 45822.
