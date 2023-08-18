DELPHOS, Ohio — Robert LeRoy Klinger, known affectionately as Bob, passed away on Aug. 16, 2023, at Meadows of Delphos in Delphos, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments. Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio, to his late parents, David and Dollie (Gipe) Klinger, who instilled values of hard work and dedication in him from a young age. Bob married the love of his life, June Swartz, on March 22, 1958. She passed away on Nov. 8, 2011, after 53 years of marriage.
Bob led a fulfilling life where he made significant contributions to various fields. He dedicated 43 years of his life to the construction industry, showcasing his exceptional craftsmanship and work ethic. Additionally, he embarked on a fruitful farming career that spanned over 30 years. His commitment to both professions exhibited his relentless drive and passion for creating and nurturing.
Serving in the United States Army Reserves was one of the many ways Bob demonstrated his love for his country. His military service shaped him into an individual with unwavering discipline and integrity. He was also a longtime member of Zion Christian Union Church in Grover Hill.
Beyond his professional endeavors, Bob nurtured a variety of interests and hobbies. He found joy in watching horse racing and loved spending countless hours on construction and woodworking projects. These activities allowed him to unleash his creativity while bringing joy to those around him. Above all else, Bob found the greatest pleasure in spending time with his cherished family and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob's memory will forever be treasured by those who survive him. He leaves behind his children, Kent (Lori) Klinger of Fort Jennings and Penny Baucom of Middle Point; brother, Larry (Charlotte) Klinger of Van Wert; sisters, Deb Klinger and Marsha Klinger, both residing in Van Wert; grandchildren, Justin (Khandiss) Klinger of Van Wert, Gregory Klinger of Fort Jennings, Kaleb Baucom of Van Wert, Chelsea Baucom of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Kenton, Leo, and Madisson Klinger; as well as several in-laws along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Klinger, Sonny Klinger, and Shirley Trammell.
A visitation service will be held on Aug. 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory located at 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891 where the funeral service will follow immediately after at noon. Bob will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point, Ohio.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Visiting Nurses, c/o Mercy Health Foundation Greater Lima, 730 W. Market St., Lima, OH 45801.
