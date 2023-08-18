DELPHOS, Ohio — Robert LeRoy Klinger, known affectionately as Bob, passed away on Aug. 16, 2023, at Meadows of Delphos in Delphos, Ohio. He was surrounded by his loving family during his final moments. Bob was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio, to his late parents, David and Dollie (Gipe) Klinger, who instilled values of hard work and dedication in him from a young age. Bob married the love of his life, June Swartz, on March 22, 1958. She passed away on Nov. 8, 2011, after 53 years of marriage.

Bob led a fulfilling life where he made significant contributions to various fields. He dedicated 43 years of his life to the construction industry, showcasing his exceptional craftsmanship and work ethic. Additionally, he embarked on a fruitful farming career that spanned over 30 years. His commitment to both professions exhibited his relentless drive and passion for creating and nurturing.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.