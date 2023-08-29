VAN WERT, Ohio — Robert Lee Newland, lovingly known as Bob, departed from this world on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Born on July 28, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Wiedeman) Newland.
Bob's life was filled with diverse experiences and a strong work ethic. He attended Van Wert High School and, upon graduation, pursued a career at Ford where he masterfully assembled motors. Unfortunately, Bob's health forced him to retire prematurely. Despite this setback, he faced life's challenges with determination and resilience.
One aspect of Bob's personality that cannot be overlooked was his bossy nature. He had a keen eye for detail and never hesitated to supervise others on how tasks should be completed. Though it may have been an acquired taste for some, his precision and dedication undoubtedly left a lasting impression on those around him.
In addition to his professional endeavors, Bob proudly served in the United States Navy for two years. His time in the military instilled in him values of discipline and loyalty which remained with him throughout his life.
Outside of work and military service, Bob enjoyed indulging in various hobbies and interests. Fishing held a special place in his heart as he relished spending time by the water, casting his line, and appreciating the tranquility it provided. Furthermore, Bob had a fondness for Strohs and Kessler beverages as well as lucky strike cigarettes. And let us not forget his appreciation for the finest marijuana available to him. Additionally, he took pleasure in cruising around town in his formidable automobile. Bob had an undeniable affinity for large two-door cars - a personal symbol of independence and freedom.
Friends and family will have the opportunity to pay their respects from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891 where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Following the service, Bob will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, with funeral honors rendered by the combined unit of the Van Wert VFW and American Legion.
Bob will be greatly missed by his surviving family members and friends. He leaves behind his beloved daughters, Amy (Keith John) Newland of Rockford and Branden (Steven Jones) Newland of Spencerville; sister, Jenny Newland of Van Wert; his cherished grandchildren, Brady (Shiyanne) Burk of Van Wert and Masen (Maddie) Newland of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Mia Burk and Kavalynn Kelly, as well as the eagerly anticipated arrival of another great-grandchild, Micah Benjamin-Lee Newland.
Throughout his life journey, Bob forged strong bonds with those who crossed his path. Among them was his best friend, Mark Burden of Mendon, who provided continuous companionship and support.
