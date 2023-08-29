VAN WERT, Ohio — Robert Lee Newland, lovingly known as Bob, departed from this world on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Born on July 28, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, Bob was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Wiedeman) Newland.

Bob's life was filled with diverse experiences and a strong work ethic. He attended Van Wert High School and, upon graduation, pursued a career at Ford where he masterfully assembled motors. Unfortunately, Bob's health forced him to retire prematurely. Despite this setback, he faced life's challenges with determination and resilience.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.