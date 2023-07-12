ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — Richard “Dick” L. Ditto, 88, passed away peacefully in Rocky River, Ohio, on June 29, 2023, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo, in 2015. He was surrounded by family, engaging with his wry sense of humor to the very end.
Dick was born in Van Wert, Ohio, on Nov. 30, 1934, grew up in Middle Point, Ohio, and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1952. He served in the US Naval Reserves from 1952-1960 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in accounting that eventually led to his CPA license and a stint with Ernst & Ernst in the late 1950’s to early ’60’s.
During and after Ernst & Ernst, he embarked on a career of leadership, politics, and small business. His first leadership role was in serving as president of the Lima Junior Chamber of Commerce and he subsequently served as the Ohio state treasurer of that organization.
The course of his life changed when he became interested in politics in the late ’60’s and served in various elective offices over the years, including as the mayor of Elida, Ohio; Allen County auditor; state senator for the 12th district; and Allen County treasurer. After serving as state senator, he founded a local accounting firm, R.L. Ditto & Associates, with his son, Howard, and eventually including his grandson, Joe.
After retirement in 1997, he and Jo fulfilled a dream and began the full-time RV life. The “Traveling Ditto’s” circled the country and parts of Europe for 10 years before settling down in Alabama. In 2014, they moved back to Ohio to be near family.
Dick is survived by his children, Howard L. (Ruth) Ditto of Cairo, Ohio, Dr. Steven R. (Mary) Ditto of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kevin D. Ditto (Scott) of Strongsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph (Maggie) of Lima, Ohio, Mandy Ditto of Lima, Ohio, James (Rochelle) of Pensicola, Florida, Veronica Ditto of Lakewood, Ohio, Chelsea (Ted) Zimmer of Rocky River, Ohio, Lindsay Weeast of North Canton, Ohio; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four brothers, Charles (Mary) Ditto of Ada, Ohio, Joseph Ditto of Andersonville, Indiana, Tom (Cheryl) Ditto of North Carolina, Ronald Ditto of Tiffin, Ohio; and sister, Nancy Sanderson of Hilliard, Ohio.
A memorial service will be held with the date and place to be announced.
Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson’s Support Group, PO Box 18721, Huntsville, AL 35804 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
