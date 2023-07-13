VAN WERT, Ohio — Philip Jay Linton, lovingly called 'PJ," died with his family by his side on July 10 at Van Wert Hospital following an approximate 10-month valiant struggle with esophageal cancer.
He was born March 4, 1965, to LaDonna (Eversole) Etzler-Allenbaugh and D. Reed Linton. He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Don Etzler; and a stillborn grandchild, Trent Paul McIntosh.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, LaDonna and Robert Allenbaugh of Ohio City; his fiancee, Kathy Hatfield of Convoy; his brother, Douglas Linton of Wedgefield, South Carolina; and stepbrothers, Carl Etzler of Convoy, Will and David Allenbaugh of Ohio City, and Chuck Allenbaugh of Covington, Tennessee; and stepsisters, Shelly Miller of Convoy and Stephanie Dillon of Delphos.
Also surviving are his children, Kevin Linton of Venedocia and his fiancée, Wendy Gap and Piper, Mikeal, Maxx, and Alex along with a newborn in August; Stevanna Linton McIntosh of Convoy and her husband, Daniel McIntosh and Aurora, Luna, Iris and James; Logan Linton of Van Wert and his fiancée, Bre Blair and Ezra along with a newborn in August; Ivy Linton Dawson of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and her husband, Austin; Duaine Healy of Spencerville and son, Kaden of Rose Hill, Virginia; and stepchildren, Kari Hatfield of Convoy and fiancee Josh Rager and Kaloe, Jaden and Karlye; Brandy Hatfield of Van Wert and Cassidy, Cameron and Kaydence. There are also many Eversole and Linton aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a 1983 graduate of Crestview School and studied art at Middlesboro Community college; was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Earnhart Sr. and woodworker of all sorts. His favorite rock band was KISS and he made many banners with their pictures. He loved gardening, tending anything out of doors and attending and selling at flea markets. During time living in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he was especially proud of his work as a night guard for a security company with almost all his duties as a guard for the strip mining equipment (his "Tonka trucks" and equipment). He enjoyed being out under the night sky and all that could be seen there. He was always 'right there' with a helping hand for anyone.
His wishes will be followed by his family — cremation, memorial service on a date to be determined, no 'monkey suit' and "no cutting of his hair!" Memorials should be sent to attention of LaDonna Allenbaugh, c\o Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Ohio.
He has started his heavenly journey and left behind all the ugly cancer things. He would want us to continue caring for each other and remembering the good memories he had given to all.
To share in Philip's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
