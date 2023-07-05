VAN WERT, Ohio — Paul Stephen Bess, born Feb. 13, 1946, passed away suddenly Aug. 8, 2022 at Mercy Health in Lima, Ohio, and was laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio, during a private memorial.
Paul graduated from Warsaw High School in 1963 then joined the United States Army whereby he served his country until he passed. During his service in South Korea, he met his future wife, Ok Cha Kim (Kelly), then had his first-born child, Brian Taylor Bess (deceased May 13, 2020). His second tour was in Germany where his daughter, Linda Ruth, was conceived.
Paul was the son of Herbert Stephen and Ruth Downs Bess, both of whom were Christian missionaries who traveled to Jerusalem, Holland, and Spain through Grace Brethren Church. Paul’s father was one of the main translators of the New International Version of the Bible.
Paul loved to travel, play the lottery and enter sweepstakes, care for his cats, and watch documentaries, current event programming, dramas about first responders, and true crime depictions. His strong sense of ethics and morals were passed down to his two children. He was loved by many for his resourcefulness, genius intellect, dry sense of humor and activism.
He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for International Harvester and North American Van Lines, then retired early from Essex Wire, Fort Wayne, to care for his spouse, Kelly.
Surviving are his daughter, Linda Ruth Bess; granddaughter, Aubrey Brianna Bess; and sister, Charlene Bess Brumbaugh.
A get-together to celebrate Paul’s life is being planned by his daughter. Email bessemikedavida@gmail.com by July 21, 2023, if you are interested in attending.
The family is in need of support. Mail sentiments and donations to Linda R. Bess, 1017 Allingham St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891.
