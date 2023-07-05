VAN WERT, Ohio — Paul Stephen Bess, born Feb. 13, 1946, passed away suddenly Aug. 8, 2022 at Mercy Health in Lima, Ohio, and was laid to rest in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio, during a private memorial.

Paul graduated from Warsaw High School in 1963 then joined the United States Army whereby he served his country until he passed. During his service in South Korea, he met his future wife, Ok Cha Kim (Kelly), then had his first-born child, Brian Taylor Bess (deceased May 13, 2020). His second tour was in Germany where his daughter, Linda Ruth, was conceived.

