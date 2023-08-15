Paul Graisbury Dunn III

Paul Graisbury Dunn III

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Paul Graisbury Dunn III, of East Bridgewater, passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born April 11, 1949, to Anne and Paul Dunn II. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sibling, David Dunn. A devoted husband and father, Paul is survived by his wife, Karen; his sons, Michael and Alex; and sibling, Thomas Dunn in Columbus, Ohio.

After growing up in Van Wert, Ohio, Paul moved to Boston, where he began his acting career in the Boston Shakespeare Company. While acting in the Company, he met Karen, the love of his life.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.