EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Paul Graisbury Dunn III, of East Bridgewater, passed away on July 15, 2023. He was born April 11, 1949, to Anne and Paul Dunn II. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sibling, David Dunn. A devoted husband and father, Paul is survived by his wife, Karen; his sons, Michael and Alex; and sibling, Thomas Dunn in Columbus, Ohio.
After growing up in Van Wert, Ohio, Paul moved to Boston, where he began his acting career in the Boston Shakespeare Company. While acting in the Company, he met Karen, the love of his life.
Paul found success in his acting career, playing dozens of characters on stage across the state of Massachusetts, landing roles in the television series Spenser: For Hire and the David Mamet motion picture “The Spanish Prisoner,” and most notably acting in “Shear Madness,” the longest running play in Boston, for over 30 years. In addition to acting, Paul worked a variety of day jobs, most recently as an instructor at Year Up, a program which offers tuition free job training to at-risk youth.
Paul was known to be a charismatic, selfless, and deeply caring person, always the life of the party, and always putting his family first before himself. He loved to make his loved ones smile, and he worked tirelessly until the day he died to ensure that they were cared for.
The loss of Paul leaves a void that cannot be filled. His patient and jovial personality, his wisdom, and his empathetic character will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the East Bridgewater Commercial Club on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m.
Donations may be made to the American Respiratory Care Foundation in Paul’s honor.
