VAN WERT, Ohio — Patsy A. (Harden) Smith, 92, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at her residence. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Mercer, Ohio, to Ray and Lydia Harden. In 1956, she married Dean H. Smith, who preceded her in death.
She was a homemaker.
Pat attended Trinity Friends Church, in Van Wert, for many years.
She enjoyed playing bingo at the Van Wert County Council on Aging, playing scrabble with her children and grandchildren, and working jigsaw puzzles. Pat also enjoyed needlework while she was able.
Surviving are three children, Shelly Early of Muncie, Indiana, Roger (Shelly) Smith of Van Wert and Dana (Barbara) Smith of Van Wert; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Smith of Louisville, Kentucky; and a sister-in-law, Wauneta Smith of Van Wert.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey D. Smith, and her siblings, Donald and Robert Harden, Jean Chenoweth, and Rosemary Herbst.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home 655 N. Main St., Convoy, OH 45891 with Pastor Matt McGovern officiating. Interment will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon - 3 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be directed to the Van Wert County Council on Aging.
To share in Pat's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gearhart - Sauer Funeral Home, 655 N. Main St., Convoy, OH 45832.
