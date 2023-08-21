WREN, Ohio — Patricia L. Post, 80, of Wren, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1942, in Decatur, Indiana, to the late Louis Krueckeberg and the late Olga (Koenemann) Krueckeberg.
Patricia was united in marriage to Terry J. Post on May 23, 1981, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 26, 2022.
She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church – Schumm and also the American Legion Post 420 Auxiliary.
Pat and her husband, Terry, were the owners and operators of Wren Restaurant for 38 years and also Ziggy’s in Convoy, Ohio.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle (Hider Stephenson) Hill of Monroeville, Indiana; son, Troy (Bridget Braun) Merkle of Decatur, Indiana; four sisters, Nancy (Tom) Edelen of Monroeville, Indiana, Rita (Roger) Poitras of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Janelle (Mike) Davis of Decatur, Indiana, and Becky (Allen) Barker of Wabash, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Travis and Emily Merkle.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Steve Merkle; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lichtensteiger; the father of her children, Eugene Merkle; and sister, Bonnie Hoffman.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schumm, with Pastor Hayden Folks officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Schumm. Visitation will be from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Preferred memorials can be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church – Schumm or Wren Community Chest.
Arrangements were handled by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana.
For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.
