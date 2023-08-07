ANGOLA, Ind. — Patricia Anne Iler, 86, of Crooked Lake, Angola, Indiana, formerly of Van Wert, Ohio, went to meet her Savior on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was surrounded by her family.
Pat was born on April 26, 1937, in Rockford, Ohio, to Verl and Gladys (Kimmel) Friedly.
She graduated from Rockford High School, Rockford, in 1955.
She married Dr. Wilmer Iler on June 18, 1961, in Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Verl and Gladys Friedly.
Survivors include her husband, Wilmer Iler of Crooked Lake, Angola, Indiana, and children, Kevin (Donna) Iler of Villa Park, Illinois, Kris (Steve) Williams of North Ridgeville, Ohio, and Kent (Stacey) Iler of Lagrange, Ohio. She took great pride in her 13 grandchildren, Grant (Katie) Iler, Rachel (Calvin) Higgins, Caleb (Elise) Iler, Brianna Iler, Tyler (Ashli) Williams, Corey (Torry) Williams, Abbey Williams, Samantha Whitely, Scott (Bekah) Iler, Sarah (Daniel) Miller, Sidney Iler, Sophia Iler, Seth Iler, and nine great-grandchildren, Hazel, Toby and Lucy Iler, James Higgins, Anah, Evan, and Travis Williams, and Nathan and Matthew Whitely. She is also survived by her four siblings, Don (Jan) Friedly, Suzanne Dudgeon, Jane Wilson, and Tom Friedly, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pat grew up as a farm girl in Rockford before marrying Wilmer, her high school sweetheart. They raised their family in Van Wert, where they worked together to care for the needs of their growing family medical practice. After the kids were all grown, they retired and settled in their Crooked Lake home. There they continued to enjoy spending time with their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
When you were around Pat, there were always plenty of laughs, great food, and of course endless games, especially canasta. When the kids were away, Pat loved to square dance with the Magic Squares. In addition, she was an amazing gardener and loved sitting on the patio bird watching.
Pat’s love for her Lord was clearly evident in all she did. As she grew to become more like Jesus her life was characterized by selflessness and service to others. Because she loved people, she was a friend of many and cherished by all. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside services and burial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship (www.cefonline.com), or Donny Riley’s Mission in Liberia through Fairview Missionary Church.
