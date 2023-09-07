KENNESAW, Ga., formerly of BRICETON, Ohio — Miriam L. Baer was born in Decatur, Indiana, on Sept. 4, 1936. She died on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 86. She and the late Donald E Baer were married Jan. 25, 1957. Miriam had two daughters — the late Teresa Goodenough and was survived by her second daughter, Lisa Mawer. She has six grandchildren, Dustin Goodenough, Mitchell Goodenough, Currey Mawer, James Mawer, Nathan Mawer, and Miriam Corin (Mawer) Egelhoff. She also has eight beautiful great grandchildren.
Her parents were Vilas Bollinger and Lucille (Adams) Bollinger. She had five siblings, the late Richard Bollinger, the late Esther Mcmahan, the late Robert Bollinger, and was survived by Martha Bruns and Sharon Kimmell.
Miriam lived for summers and hot weather. Though she never liked the snow, she weathered every winter. An avid gardener, she had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens every year. She always kept a beautiful front sitting room ready for visiting friends and family.
Her grandchildren could be seen running in and out of her beautifully kept ranch house in Briceton, Ohio, during the dry Ohio summers and frigid Ohio winters. Her grandchildren eagerly awaited her homemade apple bars on sunny summer days, and her famous rum Christmas cookies on frosty winter nights. Miriam faithfully served as a teacher’s aide at Parc Lane school in Paulding, Ohio, for 25 years. She and her family worshiped and served the Lord at Calvary Bible Church in Paulding.
Psalm 33: 20-22, “Our soul waits for the Lord; he is our help and our shield. For our heart is glad in him, because we trust in his holy name. Let your steadfast love, O Lord, be upon us, even as we hope in you.”
Miriam spent her last year at Ross Memorial in Kennesaw, Georgia, being loved on by her family. She lived in the north all her life but became a true southerner by drinking sweet tea with every meal. Proving that a piece of her heart always belonged in Dixie. Her family continues to love and cherish the memories they shared with her.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will be calling hours from 10 a.m. until time of services. A graveside service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio.
