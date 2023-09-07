Miriam L. Baer

Miriam L. Baer

KENNESAW, Ga., formerly of BRICETON, Ohio — Miriam L. Baer was born in Decatur, Indiana, on Sept. 4, 1936. She died on Aug. 28, 2023, at the age of 86. She and the late Donald E Baer were married Jan. 25, 1957. Miriam had two daughters — the late Teresa Goodenough and was survived by her second daughter, Lisa Mawer. She has six grandchildren, Dustin Goodenough, Mitchell Goodenough, Currey Mawer, James Mawer, Nathan Mawer, and Miriam Corin (Mawer) Egelhoff. She also has eight beautiful great grandchildren.

Her parents were Vilas Bollinger and Lucille (Adams) Bollinger. She had five siblings, the late Richard Bollinger, the late Esther Mcmahan, the late Robert Bollinger, and was survived by Martha Bruns and Sharon Kimmell.

