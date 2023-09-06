Mary Catherine Bidlack

VAN WERT, Ohio — Mary Catherine Bidlack, 95, of Van Wert, passed into the arms of her Savior at 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Born on Aug. 18, 1928, in Van Wert County, she is the daughter of the late Francis and Hazel (Fox) Martin. Mary wed the love of her life, Norman A. Bidlack, on Aug. 20, 1950. They enjoyed over 65 years together before his passing in 2016. Mary was also preceded in death by their 10-year-old son, Dennis.

