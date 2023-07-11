Marjorie H. Clouse

VAN WERT, Ohio — Marjorie H. Clouse, affectionately known as Marge, passed away on July 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on Nov. 23, 1923, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Dane and Grace (Dreyer) Severn.

Marge led a fulfilling life, with a career spanning multiple fields. She worked diligently at the Ohio Gas Company and the Fenton Bagley Coal Yard before finding her true passion as an aide and ward secretary at the Van Wert Hospital in 1966. Her dedication to helping others was unparalleled, and she touched the lives of countless patients during her time there. Marge retired in 1986 but continued to find ways to contribute to her community.

