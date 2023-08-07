DELPHOS, Ohio – Malia June Rode, 65, of Delphos, fell asleep on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, and woke up in the arms of her savior, pain and cancer free.
She was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Van Wert, to Richard W. Stose and Mary Jane (Welker) Watkins who both preceded her in death. On Oct. 8, 1977, she married the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" Rode who survives, and they were married over 45 ‘wonderful’ years.
June is survived by her daughters, Jenna (Christopher) Geissler of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jonell (Kyle) Spieles of Delphos, and grandsons, Nathan Shaw, Logan Shaw, and Keaton Geissler. June truly loved their daughter, Nicki. She is also survived by a brother, Dik (Eva) Stose of Ashland; sisters, Kay (Larry) Hoersten of Delphos and Jann (Jim) Bonifas of Venedocia; and a sister-in-law, Stacey Stose of Delphos. She had a wonderful Rode family and loved them; the names of those she loved is too long to list here.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, BilStose.
June was a member of the Delphos Wesleyan Church where she played the organ alongside her mother who played the piano. Her church was a wonderful extra family. June also had a wonderful extra family at Westrich’s. June assisted with the Delphos Jefferson High School Marching Band color guard for many years assisting Robin Wark and was a chaperon with band camp, treating kids to her "world famous" homemade corn dogs. She also chaperoned countless school trips, dances, and activities. She enjoyed crafting and gifting handmade creations. The most important thing to her was her family.
She would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health/James Cancer Center in Lima and the nurses from Community Health Professionals.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. The Rev. Steven Haddix will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, and one hour before the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delphos Wesleyan Church or to Community Health Professionals. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net
