CONVOY, Ohio — M. Darlene Kaverman, 78, of rural Convoy, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Mercy Health, Lima, Ohio
She was born on Oct. 5, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of the late Herman Emanuel Gunsett and Hilda Mildred (Etzler) Gunsett. On April 5, 1968, she married James “Jim” Kaverman who survives.
Other survivors include her children, JR (Angi) Kaverman of South Charleston, Ohio, and Andi (Drew) Wertenberger of Delphos; four grandchildren, Lydia and Korbin Kaverman, Zane and Briley Wertenberger; sister-in-law, Teresa (John) Burnett; niece and nephews, Dave (Ruth) Burnett, Matt Burnett, and Sue (Steve) Jettinghoff; special friends, Denny and Jill McCoy, Lori (Rich) Hile, Abbie (Jim) Roessner, Torie (Marquis) Nobles, Marissa (Alex) Farlow, April (Tim) Korte, Jennifer (Mike) Harden, Heather (Damon) Frentos, Adam (Michelle) McCoy, Erin (Derek) Holden, and Tami Hunt.
Darlene was a 1962 graduate from Crestview High School. She worked as a receptionist for American Electric Power in Van Wert for seven years and was a custodian for Redeemer Lutheran Church, Convoy, for over 25 years. She knew no stranger and could find someone to talk to anywhere she went.
Darlene loved attending county fairs, especially the Van Wert County Fair, loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and show their 4-H projects. She enjoyed canning anything and everything with her sister for years and was her mother’s caretaker for many years.
Darlene was adamant on getting her hair done every Friday, would bake a cake or homemade pie every Saturday, made baptismal gowns for all her family members and enjoyed Christmas time by putting up five Christmas trees and displaying her Santas.
Besides her parents, Darlene was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Gunsett.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home with visitation hours from 3 - 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Preferred memorials are to the Convoy Fire & E.M.S. Department or the Van Wert County Jr. Fair.
