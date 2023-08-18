Lois Kohn

Lois Kohn

DUBLIN, Ohio — Lois Kohn died on Aug. 17, 2023, in her apartment at Dublin Retirement Village. Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with the service immediately following at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.

Lois Marcene (ElstonKohn was born on Sept. 29, 1926, to Rosella (Harpster) and Ray M. Elston who preceded her in death. She was the eldest daughter of a family including eight children. She was married on Dec. 29, 1945, to Kenneth C. Kohn Jr. at the Zion Methodist Church in Grover Hill, Ohio. Kenneth preceded her in death on their 75th wedding anniversary in 2020.

