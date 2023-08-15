CELINA, Ohio — Linda L. Ellinger, 75, formerly of Celina, passed away on July 30, 2023, in Columbus, after a prolonged illness. She was born on May 8, 1948, in Celina, Ohio.
She was formerly married to Wally Ellinger, Celina, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Kendra Ellinger and Mark Scott, Monroe. Recently deceased is a son, Jason Ellinger. Also deceased are her parents, Olen and Helen (Woodruff) Boise, and mother- and father-in-law, Gene and Nancy (Ganci) Ellinger. Other survivors include two brothers, David (Marlene) Boise of Wapakoneta; and Terry (Melanie) Boise of Canal Winchester; a daughter-in-law Amy Baucher of Columbus; and numerous cousins, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Linda’s home health aides and hospice team became a second family to her and are thanked for the excellent care they provided.
She was a 1966 graduate of Celina High School and attended Ohio Northern University and Wright University. She participated in Wright State’s Grand Lake Environmental Research Association, the first local organization to scientifically test the lake’s water for toxins and pollutants in the 1970s. Linda was among the first teachers in the Mercer County Head Start program.
She worked at the Motor Inn Restaurant, Mercer, as a server, host, and in management. She also worked at Mercer Landmark, Celina, for many years. She was a member of the Mercer County National Organization for Women and Celina First Church of God.
Linda liked to talk about current events and politics, draw, read spy fiction novels, listen to classic rock, and play cards – especially euchre. She enjoyed watching and talking about sports, particularly the OSU Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Reds. She supported several charitable organizations, particularly ones dedicated to the protection of women, children, and animals. Her greatest love in life were her children.
In remembrance of Linda’s life, charitable contributions may be made to the Mercer Co. Family Crisis Network, 117 W. Fayette St., Celina, Ohio, and the Animal Protection League of Mercer County, P.O. Box 663 Celina, Ohio.
A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Dublin.
