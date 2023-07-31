VAN WERT, Ohio — Larry G. Youtsey, 75, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, July 26, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Larry was born on Sept. 5, 1947, to Lucille and Gordon Youtsey, in Van Wert. Larry was the oldest of three. Next came Marcia and Steven (with a few years in between), joined their ornery older brother in the Youtsey family. After Larry graduated from Lincolnview in 1965, he enlisted in the army in January of 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to be a Vietnam War veteran.
On Sept. 14 1968, Larry married the love of his life, Nancy. They moved to Texas for a couple years and eventually found their way back to Van Wert. Larry and Nancy went on to have two children, Michelle and Christopher.
After 28 ? years, Larry retired from BF Goodrich. Next, came some of the most rewarding years. With retirement comes the freedom to focus on passions. Hunting, fishing and cars are among the countless interests he had. He loved building and crafting with his younger brother, Steve. Larry was a fix-it type of guy. Even if he didn't know how, he was sure going to give it a try - duct tape included. He instilled this mindset into his family. He loved many things, but his family was and always will be number one. Larry became an undoubtedly proud grandfather to his three grandbabies, as he would call them. He made sure to give them the most memorable childhood you could ever imagine.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy Youtsey of Van Wert; two children, a daughter, Michelle Yohannes of Van Wert, and a son, Christopher Youtsey of Van Wert; three grandchildren, EleniYohannes (Spencer), Derek Youtsey (Samantha), and Jaden Youtsey; a sister, Marcia Taylor of Paulding, and a brother, Steven (Julie) Youtsey of Paulding.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Gordon Youtsey.
Visitation will be held from noon - 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with a small service to follow at 3 p.m. Larry will be laid to rest at Scott Cemetery.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be sent to charity of the donor's choice.
To share in Larry's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
