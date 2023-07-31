VAN WERT, Ohio — Larry G. Youtsey, 75, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones Wednesday, July 26, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Larry was born on Sept. 5, 1947, to Lucille and Gordon Youtsey, in Van Wert. Larry was the oldest of three. Next came Marcia and Steven (with a few years in between), joined their ornery older brother in the Youtsey family. After Larry graduated from Lincolnview in 1965, he enlisted in the army in January of 1967. He served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to be a Vietnam War veteran.

