WILLSHIRE, Ohio — Jeffery Allen Byer, 61, of Willshire, passed away at 1:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Shane Hill in Rockford, Ohio.
Jeff was born on Jan. 12, 1962, in Decatur, Indiana, to the late Norbert Dean and Beverly Ann (Lambert) Byer. He grew up in Willshire and graduated from Parkway High School in 1980.
After high school, he furthered his education at a trade school learning the in’s and out’s of heating and cooling. Jeff took his classes in the evening while working at Pacearrow and Fleetwood during the day until he acquired his HVAC certification. Once he finished trade school, he started working for Marks Heating and Air. After some experience with Marks Heating and Air, Jeff decided to work for himself at Byer Heating and Air.
Jeff was a member of the American Legion Post 207 in Willshire, Willshire Sportsman’s Club, and a very proud member of the NRA. He had a deep love for animals, as well as Halloween. There wasn’t a Halloween that went by that he didn’t have a large party welcomed by all. For not being a big hunter, Jeff was quite the gun enthusiast. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. Jeff was known very well for being extremely social and never knowing a stranger.
He was survived by his two sisters, Julie Dunning of Willshire and Jodi (Richard Anthony the 2nd) Fairchild of Rockford; six nieces and nephews, Lacy Dunning of Willshire, Maylen (Michelle) Dunning of Celina, Tiffany Wolford of Van Wert, Austin Anthony (Josie) Smith of Monroe, Indiana, Richard Anthony the 3rd (Liberty) Fairchild of Decatur, Indiana, and Brooklyn Fairchild of Rockford; and many cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert Dean and Beverly Ann (Lambert) Byer.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 - 6 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the American Legion in Willshire with David “Snuffy” Smith officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Willshire Cemetery.
In memory of Jeff, memorials may be given to the American Legion Post 207 in Willshire. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com. Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for Jeff and his family.
