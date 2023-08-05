VAN WERT, Ohio — James Ashford Francis, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert. He was born on July 11, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana, to Bernard Wayne and Goldie (Baumgartner) Francis.
Jim is survived by a son, Andy (Monica) Francis; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many "bonus" grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Jeff Kantner) Roop; a niece, Kathy (Jeff) Stachler; two nephews; Jason (Jessica) Francis and Bruce Francis; three great nieces; two great nephews; two great-great nieces; and two great-great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Francis.
Jim retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation, after many years of service, and had also previously worked for Sherburn Excavating for several years.
He was a United States Army veteran serving two tours in the Vietnam War.
Jim was a member of the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert V.F.W. and the Van Wert Moose.
He cheered on the Michigan Wolverines while his brother, Larry, cheered on The Ohio State Buckeyes which was quite the battle.
Jim was the best Orchard Tree greeter and he will greet all of you when you join him in heaven. A good soul left us, but he is at peace now. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory with John Rager officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Visitation will be from 2 - 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at the funeral home.
To share in Jim's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.