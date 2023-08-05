VAN WERT, Ohio — James Ashford Francis, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert. He was born on July 11, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana, to Bernard Wayne and Goldie (Baumgartner) Francis.

Jim is survived by a son, Andy (Monica) Francis; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many "bonus" grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Jeff KantnerRoop; a niece, Kathy (Jeff) Stachler; two nephews; Jason (Jessica) Francis and Bruce Francis; three great nieces; two great nephews; two great-great nieces; and two great-great nephews.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.