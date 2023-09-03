NAPLES, Fla. — Jack Lee Frysinger Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida, on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7:18 p.m. He was surrounded in the warmth and love of his children and his wife of 57 years, Deborah. Jack was born on Nov. 18, 1944, at Van Wert Hospital, the eldest of three boys, to Jack Lee Frysinger Sr. and Ruth (Pond) Frysinger.

Jack was raised in Van Wert, and proud to be a Van Wert Cougar. He was involved in a variety of clubs, activities, and sports at VWHS. There he met the love of his life, Deborah (Dull) Frysinger and their love for each other blossomed. They married on Aug. 20, 1966. He graduated from Wright State University Dayton in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in English, a library science minor, and a drivers education minor. After dedicating his life to the Army for 28 years, he retired in 2004 as a command sergeant major.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.