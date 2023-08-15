Helen Kathryn Kiehl

Helen Kathryn Kiehl

VAN WERT, Ohio — Helen Kathryn Kiehl, 91, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 12, 2023, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Van Wert County, the daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Young) Miller. On Aug. 26, 1950, she married Gerald Kiehl, who preceded her death in September 2000.

