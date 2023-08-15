VAN WERT, Ohio — Helen Kathryn Kiehl, 91, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 12, 2023, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Van Wert County, the daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Young) Miller. On Aug. 26, 1950, she married Gerald Kiehl, who preceded her death in September 2000.
Family survivors include her three daughters, Betty Kiehl of San Diego, California, Gloria (Brad) Baxter of Convoy, and Yvonne (Ron) Fortkamp of Lima; a son, Ted (Patty) Kiehl of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Chad (Mandy) Webster, Carey (Gail) Webster, Ashley (Zach) Baxter-Kirsch, Kelsey (Tom) Andrews, Megan (Nathan) Beron, Darcy (Annette) Baxter, and Gretchen (Brandon) Ra; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Richard James Miller; two sisters, Florence Fortman and Erma Urick; and a son-in-law, Ron Fortkamp.
Over the years, Helen had worked at the Jack & Jill store in Van Wert, Fisher Big Wheel, and as an Avon representative. After retiring, her hands were busy crocheting afghans for family, friends, and non-profit organizations. She was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township where she taught Sunday School for many years and had served as president of the Women’s Guild. She had also served on the Board of the Y.W.C.A. and president of Church Women United where she ran their Clothing Exchange.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at St. Paul’s Church in Harrison Township with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery in Harrison Township. Calling hours are 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home.
Preferred memorials are to St. Paul’s Church or Wren's Historical Society.
