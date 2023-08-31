H. Lucille 'Lucy' Robey

H. Lucille 'Lucy' Robey

ST. MARYS, Ohio — H. Lucille "Lucy" Robey, 93, of St Marys, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Born on Aug. 22, 1930, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, she was raised in Colville, Washington, with her seven siblings. At 19, she met the love of her life, Paul "Pete" Robey. They married six months later and made the big move back to his hometown of Van Wert, Ohio.

Pete and Lucy set up house and started their family within a year. Five children later, Pete's job would move them to four different states. Lucy would never complain when Pete said it was time to move, she just packed up the house and the kids. Her kind heart and motherly instincts benefited all who grew to know and love the Robey family. Always one to open her heart and home to friends and family alike, she was a mom to more than just her five children.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.