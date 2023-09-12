ROCKFORD, Ohio — Gerald D. "Jerry" Schaadt, 96, of Rockford, passed away at 10:28 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 3, 1927, in Wren, to Joseph William and Fay (Duprey) Schaadt. On Nov. 11, 1971, he married the former Helena Maxine Gaul, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2015. Together, they shared over 43 years of marriage.

Jerry enlisted into the United States Army in 1945 and was discharged as a corporal in 1947. After being discharged from the Army, he enrolled at, and later graduated from, Ohio Northern University.

