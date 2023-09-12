ROCKFORD, Ohio — Gerald D. "Jerry" Schaadt, 96, of Rockford, passed away at 10:28 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Jan. 3, 1927, in Wren, to Joseph William and Fay (Duprey) Schaadt. On Nov. 11, 1971, he married the former Helena Maxine Gaul, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2015. Together, they shared over 43 years of marriage.
Jerry enlisted into the United States Army in 1945 and was discharged as a corporal in 1947. After being discharged from the Army, he enrolled at, and later graduated from, Ohio Northern University.
He worked as a purchasing agent for Standard Oil Company for 13 years. In 1975, Jerry and Maxine purchased the Tastee Twirl in Rockford. They would go on to own and operate the Tastee Twirl for over 21 years.
Jerry was a member of the Ohio City American Legion and the Shanes Lodge 377 of the Free and Accepted Masons, serving two years as a Master Mason. He was honored with an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October 2022.
Surviving are two children, Michael Joe Schaadt of Littlefield, Arizona, and Diana Lynn Davrainville of Summerville, Oregon; a sister-in-law, Helen Schaadt of Van Wert; and nieces and nephews, Joyce Clark of Van Wert, Karen Banks of Van Wert, David Schaadt of Van Wert, and Paul Schaadt of New Haven, Indiana.
In addition to his parents and wife, Maxine, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Karl and Ralph Schaadt; and a sister-in-law, Florine Schaadt.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Ohio City American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry's memory may be directed to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice or to the Salvation Army.
