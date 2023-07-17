Gayle Lewis Stevens

Gayle Lewis Stevens

VAN WERT, Ohio — Gayle Lewis Stevens, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne. He was born on Nov. 8, 1944, in Paulding, Ohio, to the late James and Viola (Heath) Stevens. Gayle's warm spirit and wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Gayle led a fulfilling career, dedicating many years of his life to his work. He diligently served IR&W for 22 years before retiring from Phelps Dodge Magnet Wire Company after an additional 22 years of dedicated service. His commitment and strong work ethic were admired by his colleagues and earned him the respect of his peers.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.