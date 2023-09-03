Elmer J. Baker

Elmer J. Baker

PAYNE, Ohio — Elmer J. Baker, 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home in Payne.

Elmer was born on March 25, 1955, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Thelma (Rodman) Baker. On Dec. 17, 1988, he married Cheryl (Woodard) Tillotson who survives. Elmer retired in 2009 from Federal Mogul in Van Wert after 17 years, where he was a lead man on the manufacturing line. Elmer was a devoted member of Payne Church of the Nazarene. He loved metal detecting, fishing, writing music and playing guitar in his spare time.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.