PAYNE, Ohio — Elmer J. Baker, 68, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home in Payne.
Elmer was born on March 25, 1955, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Elmer and Thelma (Rodman) Baker. On Dec. 17, 1988, he married Cheryl (Woodard) Tillotson who survives. Elmer retired in 2009 from Federal Mogul in Van Wert after 17 years, where he was a lead man on the manufacturing line. Elmer was a devoted member of Payne Church of the Nazarene. He loved metal detecting, fishing, writing music and playing guitar in his spare time.
Along with his loving wife, Elmer is survived by sons, David (Tracie) Tillotson of Graytown, Ohio, and Jeremy (Deanna) Tillotson of Fort Wayne, Indiana; daughters, Bobbi Baker of Herman, Missouri, and Ashley Simonin of Lima, Ohio; sister, Joann (Roger) Barker of Defiance, Ohio; and 8 grandchildren.
Elmer was also preceded in death by brothers, John and Glen Baker, and sisters, Erma Friend, Rose Marie Maples, Carolyn Goins, Nellie Mae Hartman, and Toni Searfoss.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Payne Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Mike Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Lehman Cemetery, Benton Township. Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elmer's memory to Payne Church of the Nazarene, 509 E Orchard St., Payne, OH 45880 or Paulding County Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, 401 E. Jackson St., Paulding, OH 45879.
Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.