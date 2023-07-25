Dennis J. Berryman

Dennis J. Berryman

GROVER HILL, Ohio — Dennis J. Berryman of Grover Hill went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 7:50 a.m. at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 7, 1945 (historic Pearl Harbor Day) in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of John Merlin Berryman and Veda Endsley Berryman. He was born a “country boy” which remained in his genes his whole life.

He attended Hoaglin Jackson School during his elementary school years. He was a freshman in the first Lincolnview High School after the consolidation of Hoaglin Jackson, York, and Van Del. He graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1964. He furthered his education at Ohio State University in Columbus, where he earned a bachelor's degree in science education with a minor in mathematics. He remains a true Buckeye fan!

