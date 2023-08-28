LONDON, Ohio — Deanna Jean Pancake, 79, of London, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 29, 1943, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert Sherman and Dorothy (Faniff) Sherman.
Deanna had worked professionally as a secretary for Aeroquip and later worked for the First Presbyterian Church of London’s daycare program. She also worked at the Players Tennis Club in London.
On Feb. 1, 1969, she married her adoring husband, Ron, and together they had two daughters, Nerissa and Paige. While the girls were growing up, Deanna was as crafty as could be and was always crocheting or sewing clothes, including every Easter dress and Halloween costume. She was also the mom for everyone, no matter who you were or what was going on, Deanna would always be the person to talk to for a listening ear and the best advice. Keeping true to herself, Deanna was always brutally honest, even when you did not ask for her opinion.
In her later years, Deanna loved watching birds, particularly owls, hummingbirds, and cardinals, which were her favorite. She loved spending time in and around water whenever she could get out, and loved collecting lighthouses. She was even able to see a few lighthouses while on a trip with Nerissa!
Her quick wit and sarcasm were traits that made Deanna unforgettable and loved by many. She loved working on jigsaw puzzles and adored the character, Maxine. An avid animal lover, she also had several fur babies and grand fur babies whom she dearly loved and would spoil with countless treats.
One of her favorite activities included morning walks with the dogs around the lake. Her family was the light of her life, and she truly cherished every memory they were able to share together.
Deanna is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ron Pancake; daughters, Nerissa Pancake and Paige (Doug) Wearly; sisters-in-law, Dee (Frank) Densel and Norma Pancake; nephew, Brock; niece, Leslie; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; numerous fur babies and grand fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of Deanna’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Deanna’s name may be sent to either Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040, The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute online at www.cancer.osu. edu/for-donors-and-volunteers/how-to-donate, or The Eye Cancer Foundation online at www.eyecancercure.com/donate-now.html.
The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main St., London, Ohio 43140, where condolences are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.