LIMA, Ohio — David Scott Lape, 73, passed away at his Lima residence at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born April 28, 1950, in Adrian, Michigan, a son of John "Big John" Lape Sr. and Margaret (Ireland) who are both deceased.
His survivors include a son, Jeffrey Lape of Ohio City, a daughter, Jana (Ronald) Lowe of Van Wert, a daughter, Michelle Dowdley of Lima, and a daughter, Nichole (Edward Ward) Antus of Lima. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. There were also several other children who Dave raised as his own. Also surviving are a brother, Donald (Diane) Lape; a sister-in-law, Linda Lape; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were two brothers, John "Jack" Lape Jr. and Dennis Lape, and a grandchild, Xander Lowe.
Dave had been employed as an assembler at Wal-Mart for 30 years. He had attended Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with grandchildren and other family members. He was a very loyal fan of the Van Wert Cougars and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may do so Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Brickner Funeral Home between the hours of noon until 2 p.m. There will be a service at 2 p.m. The family would like visitors to wear Cougar or Ohio State shirts. Following the service the family would like to have their friends join them at Smiley Park for fishing and fellowship.
Condolences may be left on the website www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.
