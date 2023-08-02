David Scott Lape

David Scott Lape

LIMA, Ohio — David Scott Lape, 73, passed away at his Lima residence at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023. He was born April 28, 1950, in Adrian, Michigan, a son of John "Big John" Lape Sr. and Margaret (Ireland) who are both deceased.

His survivors include a son, Jeffrey Lape of Ohio City, a daughter, Jana (Ronald) Lowe of Van Wert, a daughter, Michelle Dowdley of Lima, and a daughter, Nichole (Edward Ward) Antus of Lima. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren. There were also several other children who Dave raised as his own. Also surviving are a brother, Donald (Diane) Lape; a sister-in-law, Linda Lape; and several nieces and nephews.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.