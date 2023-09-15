CELINA, Ohio — Christopher Bruns, 71, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill in Rockford. He was born on Oct. 12, 1951, to the late Raymond and Viola (Wehrman) Bruns in Coldwater.
On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Jane Weisman who survives in Celina. He is also survived by his children, Jeremy Bruns of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jessica Cripe of Middlebury, Indiana; grandson, Jacob Cripe; granddaughter, Kylee Cripe; siblings, Marge (Walt) Albers of Maria Stein, Bonnie Hogan of Enumclaw, Washington, Linda Bruns of Kettering, and Karen Bruns of Columbus; brother-in-law, Jerry (Vicki) Weisman of Celina; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Marc) Roidt of Celina; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Bruns; brother-in-law, Tom Hogan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Mary Weisman; and great nephew, Zack Eilerman.
Christopher graduated from Marion Local High School with the class of 1970. He earned his associates degree in accounting from the International Business College in Fort Wayne. He was an accountant for several companies over the years, he retired as chief financial officer of I&K Distributors in Delphos. After retirement, he worked part time mowing for Mercer County. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina. He was a Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed attending their games with this son. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling and working in his shop.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow in the North Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, and 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. before services on Friday at the Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Ever Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater, Ohio 45828.
