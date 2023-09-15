Christopher Bruns

CELINA, Ohio — Christopher Bruns, 71, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill in Rockford. He was born on Oct. 12, 1951, to the late Raymond and Viola (Wehrman) Bruns in Coldwater. 

On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Jane Weisman who survives in Celina. He is also survived by his children, Jeremy Bruns of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jessica Cripe of Middlebury, Indiana; grandson, Jacob Cripe; granddaughter, Kylee Cripe; siblings, Marge (Walt) Albers of Maria Stein, Bonnie Hogan of Enumclaw, Washington, Linda Bruns of Kettering, and Karen Bruns of Columbus; brother-in-law, Jerry (Vicki) Weisman of Celina; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Marc) Roidt of Celina; several nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews.

