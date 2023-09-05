VAN WERT, Ohio — Charles Freddie "Fred" Hartwig, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023, at Van Wert Manor, at the age of 90, with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Briceton, Ohio, to Fred and Bessie (Leslie) Hartwig.
He is survived by his wife, Louise (Gudakunst), whom he married on June 8, 1952, celebrating 71 years of marriage earlier this year. He also leaves behind his daughter, Kylee Baumle (Roman) of Haviland, and two granddaughters, Kara Fritz (Adam) of Defiance, and Jenna DeCraene (Joseph) of Huntertown, Indiana. Fred was the great-grandfather to Hannah and Maverick DeCraene, and Anthony Fritz. In addition, Fred is survived by his sister, Deanna Adkins of Oak Hill, Ohio.
In his youth, Fred attended Haviland-Scott High School, graduating in 1950. Shortly after, he proudly served in the US Army at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, for two years. In 2022, he enjoyed taking an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in appreciation for his service.
Fred was the owner of Hartwig's IGA, Custom Butchering & Locker Service in Haviland, Ohio, after which he served for many years as the plant manager at the H.E. Orr Co. in Paulding, Ohio. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.
In his spare time, Fred was a passionate wood craftsman. Whether it was a simple repair or creating beautiful pieces of furniture, he enjoyed lending his skills to others. His kind, humble, and giving nature endeared him to both family and community members.
Private services to honor Fred's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert Children's Garden
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.