VAN WERT, Ohio — Charles Freddie "Fred" Hartwig, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023, at Van Wert Manor, at the age of 90, with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 27, 1932, in Briceton, Ohio, to Fred and Bessie (Leslie) Hartwig.

He is survived by his wife, Louise (Gudakunst), whom he married on June 8, 1952, celebrating 71 years of marriage earlier this year. He also leaves behind his daughter, Kylee Baumle (Roman) of Haviland, and two granddaughters, Kara Fritz (Adam) of Defiance, and Jenna DeCraene (Joseph) of Huntertown, Indiana. Fred was the great-grandfather to Hannah and Maverick DeCraene, and Anthony Fritz. In addition, Fred is survived by his sister, Deanna Adkins of Oak Hill, Ohio.

