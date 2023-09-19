COLUMBIA, S.C. — Carol Jeanne Pozsik passed away at the age of 81 on Sept. 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Van Wert, and was the daughter of the late Harry David Bellis and Margery Littlejohn Bellis.
Carol devoted her professional life to the field of public health care, receiving a bachelor of science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University and a master of public health in public health administration from The University of South Carolina, where she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society for Nursing. She began her career in Toledo, Ohio, and held many nursing and public health administrative positions in four different states.
She was employed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for 33 years until 2004, serving as the Director of the Tuberculosis Control Division for 22 of those years. During the last 10 years of that tenure, she became actively involved in the founding of the National TB Controllers Association (NTCA), and in January of 2005, she became their executivedirector. She retired in 2013.
Throughout her dedicated career, Ms. Pozsik was considered an expert, traveling the world to attend conferences and educate others about TB. She helped found the American Thoracic Society TB Nurses Special Interest Group that later became the National TB Nurse Coalition (NTNC). She also served as the president of the South Carolina Public Health Association and was one of the first members to serve on the CDC’s Advisory Council to Eliminate Tuberculosis (ACET).
Other professional organizations she was involved in include The American Lung Association (Southeast Region) and RESULTS International, amongst many others. She was also a published author of many articles related to TB and received many distinguished awards throughout her career.
Carol was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star-Delphos Chapter 26. She enjoyed reading, often collecting cookbooks to support her love of baking and cooking. She also enjoyed singing and sang in the choir her entire life, both in college and in church. Another of her favorite hobbies was quilting, and she was a member of the Logan Lap Quilters of Metropolitan Columbia.
Carol grew up in the Methodist Church but became a founding and devout member of St. David’s Episcopal church. For 41 years at St. David’s, she immersed herself in countless volunteer roles. She served on the Altar Guild and the Episcopal Church Women’s group; she was a devoted member of the Dove Chapter of the Order of the Daughters of the King; and she was elected multiple times to serve on the Vestry. She was also involved in various other committees within the church and additionally served many summers as Camp Nurse at Camp Gravatt, an Episcopal Church Camp located in Aiken, South Carolina. She was a true Child of God, stating “God has been in my life in many years and ways.”
Carol adored her family and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She loved to be with her family, and she told everyone she knew about them.
She is survived by her daughter, Holly (Tim) Barber, daughter Heidi (Greg) Catron, and grandchildren, Jordan Barber, Kristen Barber, Owen Catron and Harris Catron.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, South Carolina. The funeral service for Carol will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with interment to follow, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road Columbia, South Carolina.
The family wishes to thank the loving and devoted staff of The Palmettos of Parklane, the caregivers of Right at Home, and The Lighthouse Hospice group.
The family also requests that those who wish to express sympathy please consider making a donation, in her name, to The National TB Controllers Association or The American Lung Association
