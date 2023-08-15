FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Cara Lou Ashbaugh, 92, of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Cara was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Paulding, Ohio, to the late John and Carrie Kemler. Cara was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years and the love of her life, Owen C. Ashbaugh, and a grandson-in-law, Nick Smith.
After high school, Cara worked at Central Mutual Insurance in Van Wert, Ohio. After her children were older, she worked at the clerk of courts office in Van Wert. She worked at Sears Fashion Distribution Center in Tucker, Georgia, after moving to Georgia in 1969 until her retirement.
Cara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She loved her church and her church family.
She spent many hours sewing and made many beautiful quilts alone and with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved to sing and listen to others sing. She was the choir director at the Church of God in Van Wert, Ohio. She was an avid game player from her early married days to playing with her friends at Azalea Assisted Living. She enjoyed water aerobics and sitting on the porch in the rocking chairs.
Cara is survived by her daughters, Debby (Steve) Snyder, Diane (Bill) Shearer, and Donna (Harold) Utt; grandchildren, Erica (Jay) Morris, Andy Shearer, Shelly Smith, and Lora (René Sejas) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Katie Morris, Cara Morris, Addy Shearer, Lincoln Smith, Kane Smith, and Lita Sejas Snyder; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the Haisten Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Steve Mason is to officiate. Friends may visit the family Monday one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor and memory of Owen Ashbaugh. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, Georgia, haistenfunerals.com.
