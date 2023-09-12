Obituary flowers

PAULDING, Ohio — Beverly A. Dunstan, 86, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Beverly was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Haviland, Ohio, to the late Verl and Amy (Mosier) Patterson. On April 23, 1955, she married John Dunstan Jr. who preceded her in death on March 31, 2015. Beverly spent her life creating a loving home for her family. She was a member of the Paulding United Methodist Church where she fixed many funeral lunches. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping people in any way that she could.

