PAULDING, Ohio — Beverly A. Dunstan, 86, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Beverly was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Haviland, Ohio, to the late Verl and Amy (Mosier) Patterson. On April 23, 1955, she married John Dunstan Jr. who preceded her in death on March 31, 2015. Beverly spent her life creating a loving home for her family. She was a member of the Paulding United Methodist Church where she fixed many funeral lunches. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping people in any way that she could.
Beverly is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Dunstan of Antwerp, Ohio, Jo Ellen (Mark) Schmidt of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Jacquelyn (Tim) Mann of Fort Wayne; sisters, Patty (Coe) Gordon of Paulding, Donna Lane of Paulding, Carol (Bill) Parrett of Antwerp; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Beverly is also preceded in death by her son, John Dunstan III, in 1968 and infant sister, Connie Patterson.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery, Blue Creek Township. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the funeral home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, PO Box 391, Paulding, OH 45879.
