OHIO CITY, Ohio — Betty L. Sidle, 85, of Ohio City passed away unexpectedly from a accident on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Rockford, Ohio, to the late Raymond G. “Duke” Eichar and Myra E. (Ponstler) Eichar. On Oct. 21, 1955, Betty married David Wesley Doan who preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1987. She then married Bart H. Sidle on May 20, 1990, and he survives in Ohio City.
Other family survivors include her four children, Vicki (Garry) Bidlack of Van Wert, Cindy Schaffner of Ohio City, Deb (Mark) Keber of Ohio City, and Susie (Terry) Jackson of Ohio City; two stepchildren, Donald Bickle of Rockford and Chris (Michele) Bickle of Rockford; 13 grandchildren, Shay (Devin) Sheets, Brandon Breese (Heather Klausing), Missy (Mark) Zielke, Anne (Mike) Myers, Bret (Trinda) Keber, Corey (Taylor) Keber, Leslie (Tyson) Bailey, Meggie Knecht, T. J. Jackson Jr., Alix Ebel, Darcy Vaske, Wes (Ann) Vaske and Cole (Keeley) Welker; one step grandchild, Ryan (Brittany) Bickle; and 35 great-grandchildren.
Betty was a 1955 graduate of Rockford High School and was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church. She retired in 2000 from the former Huffy’s Bicycle Plant, Celina, after 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Bill Eichar and Bobby Eichar, and one step granddaughter, Alexis “Lexi” Teresa Bickle.
Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Ginter officiating. Betty will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ohio City Fire & EMS Department or the Ohio City United Methodist Church.
