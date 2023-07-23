Betty L. Sidle

Betty L. Sidle

OHIO CITY, Ohio — Betty L. Sidle, 85, of Ohio City passed away unexpectedly from a accident on Friday, July 21, 2023. She was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Rockford, Ohio, to the late Raymond G. “Duke” Eichar and Myra E. (Ponstler) Eichar. On Oct. 21, 1955, Betty married David Wesley Doan who preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 1987. She then married Bart H. Sidle on May 20, 1990, and he survives in Ohio City.

Other family survivors include her four children, Vicki (Garry) Bidlack of Van Wert, Cindy Schaffner of Ohio City, Deb (Mark) Keber of Ohio City, and Susie (Terry) Jackson of Ohio City; two stepchildren, Donald Bickle of Rockford and Chris (Michele) Bickle of Rockford; 13 grandchildren, Shay (Devin) Sheets, Brandon Breese (Heather Klausing), Missy (Mark) Zielke, Anne (Mike) Myers, Bret (Trinda) Keber, Corey (Taylor) Keber, Leslie (Tyson) Bailey, Meggie Knecht, T. J. Jackson Jr., Alix Ebel, Darcy Vaske, Wes (Ann) Vaske and Cole (Keeley) Welker; one step grandchild, Ryan (Brittany) Bickle; and 35 great-grandchildren.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.