Angela Jaylene Albee

MIDDLE POINT, Ohio — Jaylene entered her heavenly home on July 19, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, Ohio. She was born in Kennett, Missouri, to Leon and Emmaline (Gribbler) Whittington, both preceded her in death.
On April 19, 1980, she married her life partner, Bruce Albee, who survives in Middle Point. Her passion in life was casino trips, BINGO, camping, golfing, gardening, fishing and crafts. In spare time she enjoyed her time with family and friends. Jaylene started in the work force as a cotton picker in Missouri at the young age of 8. Then she continued with various other jobs throughout her life until she finished her working career in culinary services at Van Wert County Hospital. She continued enjoying baking for her family and friends.
She has one brother, Allen (Theresa) Whittington, who still survives. Together with her spouse, she has three surviving daughters; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Prima (Aaron) Hertel have three children, Kayla Hertel (engaged to BraedenBooher), Rachel (Michael) Garay, Ashley Hertel; Shannon Albee (Joshua Holtzapple), who have four children, KiarraHoltzapple (engaged to Caleb Hartzog), Iszabel Anderson, MackenziHoltzapple, Eliza Anderson; Crystal (Brian) Hill, who have two children, Gabriel (Gabriel) Hill and Alea (Tyler) Rex.
Celebration of Life will be at Van Wert VFW Post 5803, 111 N. Shannon St., Van Wert, from 1 - 4 p.m. on Saturday July 29, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted by the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.
