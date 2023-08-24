WREN — The new community sign in front of the Wren Fire Station on Monday afternoon said it all.
This year’s annual Wren Wiffleball Tournament was won by the Spencerville Ralson Eager Beavers, who hit a grand slam in the championship game. The Decatur Braves were this year’s winners of the Junior Wiffleball Tournament.
“This is just wonderful ,” said Sarah Sheets, who oversees the D-Town Energy Drink store in Decatur and The Well in Van Wert.
Sheets brought the Wren Homecoming version of her nurturing drinks to the side of “Wrenway,” the tournament’s field this year for the first time.
“I’ve worked in food stands here before but this is the first time I’ve brought my business out here,” said Sheets.”
Sheets said that it’s amazing to feel the electricity of the tournament out in the open with the large group of fans that have come from all over.
“This is my first year to be out in the open like this. It’s a real adventure,” said Sheets.
Last year, best friends Bess Shellabarger and Ashley Meyer were just about to re-open the community’s Wren Restaurant, but hadn’t quite been able to accomplish it by the time the festival started.
This year was a different story. The Wren Restaurant has been re-opened for several months and was crowded from wall to wall as visitors to the festival took advantage of the town’s only eatery.
“We were really busy,” said Shellabarger as she drew a deep breath two days after the tournament on Saturday. “Of course, we were thankful for all of the support, but it sure kept us on the run.”
All wiffleball tournament games are played inside of a stadium-like structure that was built by Jamie Davis and several friends in 1991. Jamie’s father, Larry Davis, served as the head of the homecoming event for most of its years until he passed away a couple of years ago. Larry’s other son, Jack Davis, spends a lot of time giving leadership to the event these days.
The tournament is referred to by several names, Wren Days, Wrenway Whiffleball Tournament (after Fenway Park in Boston) and Wren Homecoming. In the eyes of most of the small town’s residents, it serves all of those purposes.
Common components of the event include food tents, car show, whiffleball tournament, live music, pie baking contest, parade, little prince and princess contest, and pancake and sausage breakfast.
This year’s parade grand marshal was the group, “Wren Heritage,” a group within the village that takes pride in restoring the history of Wren, especially the Hurless School and the recently constructed history building beside the school.
The group has taken an interest in beautifying the environment along town streets and taken an interest in the village’s youth with such events as movie night, including free popcorn and hot dogs.
Wren Heritage has also been instrumental in restoring the traditional Thursday evening church in the park.
One Willshire resident expressed his deep appreciation for the return of the service.
“I made sure I got up there for that,” said Clarence Hamrick, who recently turned 96-years-old.
Hamrick attending the tournament all day Saturday and noted that in most of the event’s parades, he drove a vehicle.
As usual, this year’s parade was one of the longest in the county, including numerous floats and recognition groups and four bands, Crestview, Lincolnview, Parkway and Bellmont marching band from Decatur. An annual tradition has been that of Crestview principal David Bowen walking ahead of the school band.
“I don’t think I can ever remember missing one of these,” said Hamrick.
An estimated 500 plus people attended this year’s event. As usual, the teams ran on to the field inside a fanfare of smoke for the championship game. Other traditions for the finale included the singing of the “National Offering,” the singing of “Amazing Grace” in memory of those associated with the tournament who have passed on and final fireworks at the close of the event.
