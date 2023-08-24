Pitching ball in mid-air

(Brian Hess/DHI Media)

WREN — The new community sign in front of the Wren Fire Station on Monday afternoon said it all.

This year’s annual Wren Wiffleball Tournament was won by the Spencerville Ralson Eager Beavers, who hit a grand slam in the championship game. The Decatur Braves were this year’s winners of the Junior Wiffleball Tournament.

