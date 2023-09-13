Willshire Township

Van Wert County Commissioners have allowed Willshire Township to opt out of future renewable energy projects. Pictures from left to right are Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert County Commissioner; and Tim Hamrick, Willshire Township Trustee. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have passed a measure allowing Willshire Township to opt out of big renewable energy projects in their township.

The move came after a public meeting in the commissioner’s office on Tuesday, September 12.

