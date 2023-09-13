VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioners have passed a measure allowing Willshire Township to opt out of big renewable energy projects in their township.
The move came after a public meeting in the commissioner’s office on Tuesday, September 12.
Out of all of the townships in Van Wert County, only Tully, Hoagland, and Ridge have not opted out under the provisions of Senate Bill 52.
A survey of Willshire Township residents showed 87.3% were against allowing big energy projects.
State law does allow solar and wind projects of less than 50 megawatts anywhere in Ohio.
During the public meeting, Willshire Township Trustee Tim Hamrick agreed with the township residents.
“I’m going to speak probably the biggest share of them. Van Wert County is one of the highest productive agriculture farm grounds in the country and to take it out of production for something like this is…it just doesn’t make sense. We need all the grains and everything for this area. Something like this is good, in the right places, but Van Wert County is not the right place for this type (of activity),” Hamrick said.
Hamrick also understands the thinking of farmers who have considered wind and solar projects.
“Some of the farmers thought a windmill doesn’t take a whole lot of ground out of production…but for solar, solar takes a lot of acres out…I think if someone wants to put up solar panels or something on barns or backyards or put up a windmill on their own farm, I think that would be fine. Back 100 years ago every farm had a windmill,” Hamrick said.
Some solar projects are moving ahead.
Commissioners are concerned over one solar project called “Butterfly Meadows”.
Butterfly Meadows is a 300 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project on 3,000 acres involving 40 landowners.
Inel Green Power contends they are grandfathered in as they started the process of locating here before Senate Bill 52 took effect.
“We’ve talked to the Ohio Power Siting Board and they (OPSB) don’t know whether they are or not,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
“They’re making up this s**t as they go,” said Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert County Commissioner, referring to the waffling of the OPSB on this project.
